Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Series Casts Revenge Vet as... Charlie Cox's New Love Interest?

Matt Murdock is getting a new series and… a new girlfriend?

As reported by our sister pub Deadline, Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce) is joining Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, as a possible love interest for Charlie Cox’s titular hero.

Additionally, Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) is also boarding the ensemble, possibly as a new romantic squeeze for Vincent D’Onofrio’s returning mob boss Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin).

Born Again‘s 18-episode first season, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), is set to bow on Disney+ in Spring 2024 — as part of the newly detailed Phase 5 of the MCU.

The cast also includes Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its cancellation in 2018. He made a surprise cameo as Murdoch in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home and most recently suited up as Daredevil for the live-action series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

D’Onofrio, meanwhile, appeared as Fisk in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, where he was last seen being confronted by Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), in an alleyway.