Wolf Pack: Paramount+ Releases First Clip of New Series From Teen Wolf EP

Ahead of Wolf Pack‘s Jan. 26 premiere, Paramount+ has released a new clip from the absolutely-not-a-Teen–Wolf-spinoff.

The sneak peek, which debuted Sunday during CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil, is now available to watch above.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” according to Paramount+’s official release. “Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

Wolf Pack stars Armani Jackson as Everett Lang, Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna Briggs, Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan Briggs, Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsey. (Click here for a first look at SMG.)

Other cast members include Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow.

Wolf Pack premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 on Paramount+. Hit PLAY on the new clip above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.