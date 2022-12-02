Sarah Michelle Gellar Joins the Hunt in Wolf Pack — 2023 FIRST LOOK

Exactly two decades after hanging up her stakes, the actress formerly known as Buffy the Vampire Slayer is about to discover what else goes bump in the night on Paramount+’s Wolf Pack.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Sarah Michelle Gellar as investigator Kristin Ramsey, an arson expert with a tragic past. She’s brought in by authorities to catch the teenager who started a massive wildfire which reawakened a supernatural predator that’s now raising hell in Los Angeles. All in a day’s work.

Gellar, who’s also an executive producer on Wolf Pack, initially “had no intention of saying yes” to the show, having already been pitched countless post-Buffy genre projects, but an intriguing script and a convincing chat with showrunner Jeff Davis eventually swayed her.

“One of the beauties of Buffy was the sort of metaphorical aspect of it,” she recalled during Wolf Pack’s TCA panel in September. “We were using monsters, these real monsters with the metaphors for the horror of high school. For me, that’s what made the show so important, and why it still stands the test of time. When I spoke with Jeff, and we spoke about the issues that he wanted to speak about, mainly anxiety and depression among children, specifically having a lot to do with their use of devices, and sort of the lack of connectivity that the youth has today. It is something that I think about all the time. It is so prominent.” Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer Breakdown

She also appreciates that a forest fire serves as the show’s jumping off point, as it gives viewers another opportunity to understand “what we are doing to our environment, and using this as an in to speak about these bigger subjects.” Plus: “I love the water cooler shows,” Gellar said. “I want to be on the show that everybody is talking about.”

Despite being written and executive-produced by Davis, Wolf Pack is not a Teen Wolf spinoff; it’s based on a book series by Edo Van Belkom. In addition to Gellar, the show also stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray and Rodrigo Santoro.

Wolf Pack premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 on Paramount+. Are you excited? Watch a teaser below, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.