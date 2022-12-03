Friday Ratings: Pac-12 Championship, Blue Bloods Lead Night

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of Utah’s win over USC in the Pac-12 College Football Championship averaged 4.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, dominating Friday in the demo. 2022 in Review: The 10 Worst Shows

Over on CBS, SWAT (4.7 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.5 mil/0.3) dipped, though the latter copped Friday’s largest audience. Fire Country (5.3 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.3 mil/0.4) dipped.

NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez (2 mil/0.3), which just scored a full-season order, and Young Rock (1.4 mil/0.3) were both steady.

The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (740K/0.0) dipped, and Magic With the Stars (510K/0.0) drew a few more viewers than its most recent Saturday outing.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.