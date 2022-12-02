Lopez vs. Lopez Gets Full-Season Order

The Lopez family feud will continue on NBC. George Lopez Show Reunion Photos

Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars comedian George Lopez and real-life daughter Mayan Lopez, has been picked up for an additional nine episodes, bringing the sitcom’s Season 1 total to 22 episodes.

Described as a “hilarious and heartwarming comedy,” Lopez vs. Lopez “tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.”

In addition to the titular father and daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez also stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal.

Creator and showrunner Debby Wolfe executive-produces Lopez vs. Lopez alongside Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman.

Lopez vs. Lopez debuted on Nov. 4 to 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (per Live +Same Day numbers). In two outings since then it has held steady in the demo and dipped 10 percent in audience. With delayed playback, its averages inch up to 2.8 million and a 0.4 rating.

The show’s upcoming Christmas episode (Dec. 6, 8/7c) reunites Lopez with several cast members from his previous sitcom, The George Lopez Show, including Constance Marie, Valente Rodriguez, Luis Armand Garcia and Belita Moreno. Click here for first-look photos.

