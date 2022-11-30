Ratings: Rudolph Ties for Tuesday Win; The Resident, Rookie: Feds Eye Highs

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and NBC’s The Voice tied for the nightly demo win, with the latter also delivering Tuesday’s largest audience. Our 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

CBS | Rudolph drew 4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, up versus last year. The new animated special Reindeer in Here retained 2.8 mil/0.4.

NBC | The Voice (6.6 mil/0.6, read recap) added viewers week-to-week while holding steady in the demo.

FOX | The Resident (3.2 mil/0.4) hit and tied season highs, while Monarch (1.8 mil/0.2) delivered a best-since-(Sunday)-premiere audience.

ABC | That Love, Actually anniversary special did 3 mil/0.3, followed by a 20/20 episode’s 3.3 mil/0.3. The Rookie: Feds (2.4 mil/0.3) hit and tied series highs with its fall finale.

THE CW | Leading out of a Winchesters rerun, Professionals (300K/0.0) lost a few viewers.

