Tell Me Lies Renewed for Season 2

It looks like Stephen’s manipulative tactics will continue on Tell Me Lies.

Hulu has renewed the provocative drama from Meaghan Oppenheimer for Season 2, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Based on the book by Carola Lovering, the show centers on the toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (played by Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who met at a college party in 2007. Unfolding over eight years, the story follows the pair’s descent into an addictive entanglement and how their friends are caught up in their web of lies and deception.

Season 1 ended with Stephen dumping Lucy to get back together with his ex-girlfriend Diana in 2008 and showing up to Bree’s engagement party with her childhood friend Lydia as his date in 2015. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“It’s really been interesting seeing the audience response to Lucy, and seeing how people have been almost as angry at her as they are with Stephen,” Oppenheimer, Tell Me Lies’ creator and showrunner, previously told TVLine. “I don’t think that Lucy is as naturally manipulative as Stephen, but I think that what happens when you’re in a relationship like this is the behavior starts to seep over and you start to give what you’re getting. You start to learn the survival tools that the other person is using.”

As for Season 2, Oppenheimer noted that there were “many more breakups and getting back together and breaking up again” that happened after the events of Season 1. “I think it would be really fun to explore all that,” she said.

How are you feeling about Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 renewal? What do you hope to see next season?