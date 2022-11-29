SNL: Steve Martin and Martin Short, Austin Butler to Host in December

Only Murders‘ Steve Martin and Martin Short will hope to kill it, when they co-host Saturday Night Live in December.

NBC announced Tuesday that the Only Murders in the Building co-stars will pull joint hosting duties for the Dec. 10 telecast. This will mark Martin’s 16th time hosting, bringing him ever closer to Alec Baldwin’s record of 17.

Short, meanwhile, was an SNL repertory player for Season 10 (1984-1985) and has hosted three times. The musical guest for the Dec. 10 episode will be Brandi Carlile, who made her SNL debut in 2021 with host Jason Sudeikis.

Additionally, Elvis star Austin Butler is set to host SNL for the first time on Dec. 17, with musical guests the Yeah Yeah Yeahs (who were previous musical guests in 2009 with host Zac Efron).

As previously announced, Keke Palmer will make her SNL hosting debut this Saturday, Dec. 3, with musical guest SZA. SZA previously lent her musical talents to the SNL stage in 2017, when James Franco hosted.

Season 48 hosts/musical guests thus far have included Dave Chappelle and Black Star, Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar (for the season opener), Brendan Gleeson and Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Amy Schumer and Steve Lacy.

Are you excited for the newly announced Saturday Night Live hosts? Who else do you hope to see this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.