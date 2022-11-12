Keke Palmer to Host SNL in December

Keke Palmer will make her debut as host of NBC’s Saturday Night Live in early December, it was announced during this weekend’s telecast.

Palmer — who hosted NBC’s Password this summer, and whose Jordan Peele film, Nope, begins streaming this Friday on Peacock — will lord over Studio 8H on Saturday, Dec. 3, with musical guest SZA.

SZA previously served as SNL musical guest five years ago, when James Franco hosted.

The Palmer/SZA combo will follow this weekend’s pairing of Dave Chappelle with musical guest Black Star.

Previous Season 48 hosts/musical guests have included Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar (for the season opener), Brendan Gleeson and Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Amy Schumer and Steve Lacy.