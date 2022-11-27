1923 Trailer: The Duttons Prep for War in New Footage From Yellowstone Prequel

Jacob Dutton proves himself an intense adversary in the newest trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1923, but wife Cara is no slouch, herself — particularly when it comes to standing up to those who have designs on the family’s land.

“Men kill quick, with a bullet or a noose,” Cara (played by Oscar winner Helen Mirren) warns sheep man Banner Creighton (Game of Thrones‘ Jerome Flynn) in the video above, which aired during Yellowstone on Sunday. “But your fight is with me, and I kill much slower.” Well, damn.

The 90-second spot introduces one of the upcoming spinoff’s central themes: An extremely powerful, extremely rich man named Donald Whitfield (Doom Patrol‘s Timothy Dalton) introduces himself as the Duttons’ new neighbor and doesn’t take long before announcing that he wants ownership of “the whole valley.”

Meanwhile, Sheriff William MacDowell (Scorpion‘s Robert Patrick) warns Dutton patriarch Jacob (the Star Wars films’ Harrison Ford) that he “can’t start a range war,” to which Jacob replies, “Range war’s already started.”

The trailer takes a sweeping look at the Yellowstone offshoot, which premieres on Sunday, Dec. 18, on Paramount+. There’s pistol-whipping! There’s an actual bucking bronco! There’s big-game hunting and World War I (we think?) and a really, really large herd of sheep!

As previously reported, this newest chapter of Yellowstone‘s “origin story” will introduce viewers to the next two generations of the the Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

The cast also includes Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky) and Aminah Nieves (Blueberry).

Press PLAY on the video above to get a taste of the Duttons’ next chapter, then hit the comments with your thoughts!