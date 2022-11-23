AEW Wrestler Kenny Omega on Backstage Brawl With CM Punk: 'I'd Encourage People to Let It Go'

After returning to AEW at Full Gear this past Saturday, Kenny Omega is opening up about the backstage brawl with CM Punk that resulted in his two-month suspension.

Omega and The Young Bunks are slated to appear on tonight’s AEW: Dynamite, airing at 8/7c on TBS and taking place in Chicago — Punk’s home town.

“There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go,” Omega told Sports Illustrated. “It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW. I don’t even mean implicitly myself and my opponent. It also means the referee, the fans, the people who set up the ring, everyone — even a technical error can ruin the memory of a match… So I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling.”

As you’ll recall, a melee broke out in September after Punk’s pointed comments during a post-event media scrum for All Out. Punk reportedly exchanged words with the Young Bucks and Omega, and then a brawl ensued. Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler were subsequently suspended.

Omega went on to say that recent tragedies such as Jason David Frank’s death and the mass shooting at Club Q have put things into perspective for him. “This isn’t Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk,” the wrestler explained. “It is people trying to show off their craft. You can boo Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks, or CM Punk, but I hope people don’t forget we’re human beings struggling to show our art.”