Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown Again After AMAs Controversy: 'Everybody Deserves Grace, Period'

After defending Chris Brown against boo-ing audience members at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Kelly Rowland is doubling down in support of the embattled musician.

“I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” Rowland tells TMZ in the video above. “And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, for even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.”

When asked if the public should forgive Brown, she replies, “We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way, and grace is real. And we are humans. Everybody deserved grace, period.”

These comments follow Rowland’s controversial appearance at Sunday’s AMAs, where she accepted the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist on Brown’s behalf. When she heard boos coming from the audience, Rowland told the naysayers to “chill out,” then proceeded to praise Brown for his artistic contributions.

Relive Rowland’s big AMAs moment below:

Brown was originally supposed to take part in this year’s AMAs, according to a video he shared on Instagram, but the producers allegedly decided to cancel his Michael Jackson tribute “for reasons unknown.”

The singer has been an extremely controversial public figure ever since he was charged with assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in February 2009. The incident occurred while the couple was on their way to the Grammys. Brown pled guilty to felony assault.