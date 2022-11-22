Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Warns: 'Immortus Is Real, and It's Coming'

Those singing, dancing were-butts were only the beginning.

HBO Max has released the official trailer for Season 4 of Doom Patrol, offering an extended preview of what’s to come when the twisted DC series returns next month.

“Something very big and very dangerous is headed our way,” Willoughby (Mark Sheppard) tells the Doom Patrol atop this new trailer. “Immortus is real, and it’s coming. We are wandering into the literal end of days as we speak.”

We aren’t given a clear picture of Immortus in the trailer, but it’s worth noting that the centuries-old character of General Immortus was first introduced alongside the Doom Patrol back in 1955, making him one of their primary (and mysterious) enemies.

Other highlights from the trailer include: a group musical number, featuring Dorothy; Vic being turned into a teenager, complete with braces; another quick look at Sendhil Ramamurthy’s character; and, of course, lots and lots of were-butts.

Per HBO Max’s official logline, Season 4 “opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?”

The first two episodes of Doom Patrol Season 4 premiere Thursday, Dec. 8 on HBO Max. The show will then release one episode every Thursday through Jan. 5. The final six episodes of the season will be released sometime in 2023.

Returning for Season 4 are Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele (aka Robotman), Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor (aka Negative Man), April Bowlby as Rita Farr (aka Elasti-Woman), Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone (aka Cyborg) and Michelle Gomez as Laura de Mille (aka Madame Rouge).

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended sneak peek of Season 4, then drop a comment with your hopes for the entire Doom Patrol below.