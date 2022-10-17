Sendhil Ramamurthy to Battle the Doom Patrol as [Spoiler] in Season 4

One of TV’s former Heroes is getting awfully comfortable as a villain.

Sendhil Ramamurthy will recur in the upcoming fourth season of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol as Mr. 104, officially described as a “charming and mysterious man of many elements,” TVLine has confirmed exclusively.

Doom Patrol returns on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the first two episodes of Season 4. One episode will then premiere every Thursday through Jan. 5. Six additional episodes will be released sometime in 2023.

“Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise,” according to HBO Max’s official description. “Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?”

The cast includes Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk.

Best known for playing genetics professor Mohinder Suresh on Heroes, Ramamurthy’s TV career includes memorable roles on shows like Covert Affairs, The Office, Beauty and the Beast, The Flash, Never Have I Ever and Good Sam.

Chicago-based BAM Studios posted about Ramamurthy recording vocals for a then-unknown Doom Patrol character in August. There’s also a blink-and-you-missed-it shot of Ramamurthy in the official Season 4 teaser.

