Doom Patrol Season 4 Sets December Premiere Date — Watch Musical Teaser

If you thought Doom Patrol‘s infamous were-butt battle of Season 3 was a lot to process, just wait until you see what Season 4 has in store for the cheeky little creatures. (Here’s a hint: “Shipoopi!”)

Yes, a tightly-choreographed ensemble of were-butts performs a toe-tapping number from The Music Man in the first teaser for the HBO Max series’ upcoming fourth season, as unveiled Sunday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con.

Doom Patrol returns on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the first two episodes of Season 4. One episode will then premiere every Thursday through Jan. 5. Six additional episodes will be released sometime in 2023.

Per HBO Max’s official description, “Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?”

The cast of Season 4 includes Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele (aka Robotman), Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor (aka Negative Man), Diane Guerrero as “Crazy Jane,” April Bowlby as Rita Farr (aka Elasti-Woman), Joivan Wade as Victor “Vic” Stone (aka Cyborg), Michelle Gomez as Laura de Mille (aka Madame Rouge), Skye Roberts as Kay Challis, Riley Shanahan as Robotman and Matthew Zuk as Negative Man.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above to see (and hear!) what Doom Patrol Season 4 has in store, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.