Ratings: Celebrity Pickleball Is a Falafel for CBS, SVU Leads Thursday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU led Thursday both in total viewers and in the demo, while CBS’ Pickled proved to be a dead ball. What's Cancelled? What's Been Renewed?

NBC | Law & Order (with 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating), SVU (5 mil/0.6, #Rollisi wedding alert!) and Organized Crime (3.6 mil/0.5, Stabler said the L-word?!) all drew their second-largest audiences of the season and ticked up in the demo.

CBS | Leading out of Young Sheldon (4.9 mil/0.4) and Ghosts (4.6 mil/0.3) reruns, Pickled retained just 2.5 mil and a 0.3.

THE CW | The fall finales for Walker (810K/0.1) and Walker: Independence (496K/0.1, read post mortem) each added viewers, with the former hitting a season high. (All told, The CW had its most-watched Thursday since June 9.)

ABC | Alaska Daily (2.4 mil/0.2) with its fall finale shed viewers for a fifth straight week since its debut.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.4 mil/0.5), Welcome to Flatch (1.4 mil/0.3) and Call Me Kat (1.5 mil/0.3) were all up.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.