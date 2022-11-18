Neve Campbell Mystery Drama Avalon Not Moving Forward at ABC

ABC isn’t going to Avalon after all: The network is scrapping the upcoming drama starring Neve Campbell, TVLine has learned, despite a straight-to-series order.

The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island. As more than a million tourists pour into the island each year, Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island. Catalina Island is “a gig no career-driven L.A. cop wants,” according to the official synopsis, “but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined.”

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), who also writes and executive-produces The Lincoln Lawyer for Netflix, was to serve as series creator on Avalon, which earned a series order in February and was slated to premiere at midseason. Campbell was cast as the series lead back in August; production on the pilot was completed earlier this month.

Were you hoping to see Campbell back on the small screen? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the news.