TVLine Items: Twisted Metal Lands at Peacock, TIU Vet to Ironheart and More

Anthony Mackie is getting twisted at Peacock: An adaptation of the Twisted Metal video game, starring and executive-produced by the Falcon and the Winter Soldier leading man, has been picked up to series at the streamer, our sister site Variety reports.

The half-hour action comedy stars Mackie as John Doe, “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will serve as showrunner.

* Lyric Ross (This Is Us) has joined the upcoming Disney+/Marvel series Ironheart as the best friend of main character Riri Williams, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* ABC has given a straight-to-series order to David E. Kelley’s adaptation of Avalon, novelist Michael Connelly’s short story about the police chief on Catalina Island, Deadline reports.

* Season 4 of the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting Monday, March 28.

* The Late Show With Stephen Colbert showrunner Chris Licht will take over as president of CNN when Discovery merges with WarnerMedia this spring, CNN Business reports. He replaces Jeff Zucker, who resigned this February after failing to disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague.

* VICE World News has set a Thursday, March 3 premiere date for Season 2 of the Suroosh Alvi-hosted documentary series The Short List, to be released monthly on YouTube and VICE.com. Watch a trailer:

