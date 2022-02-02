CNN's Jeff Zucker Out as President After Failing to Disclose Consensual Relationship With Colleague

CNN president Jeff Zucker, who has overseen the network for nine years, announced his resignation on Wednesday.

In a statement to colleagues, shared by CNN anchor Brian Stelter, Zucker explained, “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.

“I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years,” Zucker continued. “I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute. I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us.”

Zucker’s statement refers to a recent review of ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s conduct, after new information came to light in November about how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in responding to sexual harassment allegations against him. Chris was initially suspended by CNN, but the subsequent investigation into his actions led to his eventual firing just four days later.

In addition to overseeing CNN — including its international and digital platforms, as well as cable news channel HLN — Zucker served as chairman of parent company WarnerMedia’s news and sports division, a role he took on in March 2019. In February 2021, Zucker said on a CNN company call that he planned to step down at the end of the calendar year.

“The truth is, back in November and December [2020] I had basically decided that it was time to move on now,” he told colleagues at the time. “But since then I’ve had a change of heart. And I want to stay. Not forever, but for another year. And I feel really good about this decision.”