Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]

Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.”

“We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when Phil was there.

Lawrence is only slated to appear in one episode for now, but executive producer Jim Patterson implies that the door is left open for Lurlene’s return.

Jordan, 67, passed away on Oct. 24 in a car accident. A veteran TV performer dating back to the days of Night Court and Murphy Brown, Jordan may be best known as Beverly Leslie, arch nemesis of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker on NBC’s Will & Grace. (The role earned Jordan an Emmy for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006.) Jordan’s other notable TV roles include Hearts Afire, Boston Legal and American Horror Story.

At the time of his death, he was in production on the current third season of Call Me Kat, alongside Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant and Swoosie Kurtz. His second-to-last episode airs tonight, and sees Phil exhausted from partying every night with his new boyfriend Jalen (guest star John Griffin).

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the actor’s spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”