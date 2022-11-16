Will Smith Is an Enslaved Man Chasing Emancipation in New Trailer for Antoine Fuqua Film Headed to Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has released a full trailer for Emancipation, which stars Will Smith, was directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and will premiere on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, a week after its theatrical debut.

Penned by William N. Collage and inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination and published in Harper’s Weekly, Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (played by Smith), a man who escapes from slavery by relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family, and then embarks on a quest for freedom.

The cast also includes Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight), Gilbert Owuor (Goliath), Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce), Steven Ogg (Snowpiercer), Grant Harvey (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Ronnie Gene Bivens (Tulsa King), Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye (The Gifted), Aaron Moten (Disjointed) and Imani Pullum (The Orville).

Emancipation‘s December release will come a little more than eight months after Smith addressed his infamous slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a lengthy apology video. “There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith said at the time. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Days after that Oscars skirmish, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Its Board of Governors later banned Smith from all Academy events, including the annual presentation of the Oscars, for 10 years. But the ban does not stop the Emancipation star from being nominated for an Academy Award.

Will you be streaming Emancipation this December?