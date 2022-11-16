Big Little Lies Won't Get a Season 3 at HBO, Zoe Kravitz Says: 'It's Done'

Cancel that trip to Monterey: Big Little Lies won’t return for a third season at HBO, cast member Zoe Kravitz says.

“I don’t think it is” coming back, Kravitz said in response to a fan question in a GQ video interview, pointing to the untimely death of Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée as the main reason. “We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot. Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year, which is heartbreaking. And I can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So unfortunately, it’s done.”

HBO hasn’t given official word yet about the future of Big Little Lies (TVLine has reached out for comment), but other members of the BLL family have expressed optimism about a Season 3. David E. Kelley, who wrote the series, said last year that getting the cast back together would be a “scheduling nightmare” at that time, but “down the road? Maybe.” Kravitz’s costar Nicole Kidman even said that Kelley and book writer Liane Moriarty had “a really good idea” for a third season already.

Big Little Lies centered on a group of Monterey moms who are drawn together by a mysterious death. Along with Kravitz and Kidman, the cast included Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern, with Meryl Streep joining the ensemble in Season 2. It debuted in 2017 to critical acclaim, winning eight Emmys, with Season 2 premiering in 2019.

Were you hoping to reconnect with the ladies of Big Little Lies? Grab a latte and drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.