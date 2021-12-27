Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects EP, Dead at 58

RELATED STORIES Big Little Lies: Who's Not Returning?

Jean-Marc Vallée, an Emmy-winning director and executive producer, has died. He was 58.

Vallée, who was Canadian, died in his cabin outside of Quebec City, our sister site Variety reports.

Vallée was behind HBO’s Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects. In 2017, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special for Big Little Lies‘ first season.

On Sunday, the premium cabler issued a statement: “Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth… He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.”

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon tweeted about Vallée’s death Monday, writing, “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.”

Witherspoon’s Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley posted a tribute to Vallée in her Instagram story Monday. “I am in shock. Complete and utter shock,” she wrote. “My f–king god death is the worst. But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure and one for the books, one I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though, dude. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real.”

In addition to his TV work, Vallée also directed films including Wild, The Young Victoria, Demolition and Dallas Buyers Club; he and Martin Pensa were nominated for an Oscar for film editing of the latter.

Per Variety, HBO recently lined up Vallée to direct Gorilla and the Bird, based on Zack McDermott’s memoir.