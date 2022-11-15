Ratings: All American, Cleaning Lady Eye Highs; The Voice, 9-1-1 Top Monday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice and Fox’s 9-1-1 tied for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ NCIS copped Monday’s largest audience. What's Renewed? What Might Be Cancelled?

NBC | The Voice drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, down in audience but up in the demo week-to-week; read recap.

FOX | 9-1-1 (5 mil/0.7) was steady, while The Cleaning Lady (2.5 mil/0.4) hit and tied season highs.

THE CW | All American (540K/0.2) hit season highs in both measures, and Homecoming (410K/0.1) drew its best audience of the season.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.2 mil/0.4) was down, and the news division’s last-minute, Good Doctor-displacing Mike Pence Q&A drew 3.8 mil and a 0.3.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.1 mil/0.5), Bobishola (4.4 mil/0.3), NCIS (6.2 mil/0.3) and Hawaii (4.6 mil/0.3) all returned down after a two-week break.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.