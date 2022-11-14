The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate

Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight.

The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy and Danica Powell find themselves “at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery,” according the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Andrews are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives.”

TVLine’s What to Watch column has been updated to reflect the last-minute change in ABC’s lineup.

