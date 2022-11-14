Andor's First 2 Episodes to Air on ABC, FX and Freeform for Thanksgiving

Non-Disney+ subscribers who’d like to sample Andor are in for a holiday treat.

ABC, FX and Freeform will air the first two episodes of Disney+’s latest Star Wars series throughout the week of Thanksgiving, with an extended streaming window to be available on Hulu, as well. Here’s the full schedule:

* Wednesday, Nov. 23: 9-10:30 pm ET on ABC

* Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Dec. 7: Available to stream on Hulu

* Thursday, Nov. 24: 9-10:30 pm ET on FX

* Friday, Nov. 25: 9-10:30 pm ET on Freeform

Meanwhile, for those currently watching Andor‘s freshman season on Disney+, the finale drops Nov. 23.

Set five years before the events of the Rogue One film, Andor focuses on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and his journey toward becoming a rebel hero. Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker and TVLine’s latest Performer of the Week Andy Serkis also star.

Andor‘s linear airings will come just before Disney+ rolls out its ad tier on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the United States. The ad tier, known as Disney+ Basic, will cost $7.99/month and feature about four minutes of ads per hour, while the ad-free version (aka Disney+ Premium) will see a 38 percent price hike to $10.99/month. (Get full details here.)