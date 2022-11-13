1923 Teaser: The Duttons Hunt Down Violence in First Footage of New Yellowstone Prequel — Watch Video

On the heels of Yellowstone‘s Season 5 premiere Sunday comes our first look at its upcoming prequel 1923, in which the Duttons are once again taking us on a time-traveling tour of their storied past.

In the series’ first footage (watch it above), patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren) tango with the carnage that continues to haunt their family. The teaser is chock-full of gunfire, bouts of fisticuffs and plenty of chase scenes, and as the narrator explains: “Where [violence] doesn’t follow, we hunt it down.”

The prequel (which premieres Sunday, Dec. 18 on Paramount+) will introduce viewers to a new generation of the series’ central family, exploring the early twentieth century “when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home,” according to an official description.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) and Robert Patrick (The X-Files). In addition, Timothy Dalton has joined as Donald Whitfield, a “powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.”

Watch the teaser by pressing PLAY above (and check out some new photos below), then tell us: Are you looking forward to turning another page of the Duttons’ family album? Hit the comments to let us know.