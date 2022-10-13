Timothy Dalton Joins Yellowstone Prequel 1923 in 'Nefarious' Role

After parting ways with the Doom Patrol, Timothy Dalton is making tracks for Montana with a role in Paramount+’s upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1923, our sister site Deadline reports.

The next chapter of what Paramount+ is calling Yellowstone‘s “origin story” — which began with the wildly popular 1883 prequel spinoff — will introduce viewers to a new generation of the series’ central family, the Duttons. Through them, per an official description, the series will “explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Dalton will play Donald Whitfield, described as a “powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.”

Prior to playing Niles “The Chief” Caulder on Doom Patrol, Dalton held down memorable roles on Penny Dreadful, Chuck and Doctor Who, among other series. He was also the fourth actor to play James Bond on the big screen, starring in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989).

The actor joins a stacked cast of previously announced actors, led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren; Ford will play Jacob Dutton, brother of 1883‘s James Dutton, and Mirren will play Jacob’s wife, Cara Dutton. The cast also includes Robert Patrick (Scorpion, The X-Files), (Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Marley Shelton (The Lottery), James Badge Dale (24), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Julia Schlapfer (The Politician), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Jermone Flynn (Game of Thrones) and relative newcomer Aminah Nieves.

Will you be traveling back to 1923 for Yellowstone‘s next chapter, set to premiere in December? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this casting below.