The Watcher Tops Nielsen Streaming Top 10 in Chart Debut — Halloween Ends Ranks No. 1 Among Movies

A new Ryan Murphy/Netflix joint, the recently renewed The Watcher, sits atop Nielsen's latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals.

The Watcher made its Nielsen chart debut during the week of Oct. 10 with nearly 2.4 billion minutes viewed across its seven episodes. Prime Video’s Rings of Power placed No. 2 with 1.14 billion minutes/all eight episodes, followed by Netflix’s recently renewed Dahmer (1.11 billion minutes/10 episodes), Netflix’s The Midnight Club (867 million minutes/10 episodes) and Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (526 million minutes/all nine episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Oct. 10 were Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show (478 million minutes/80 episodes), Disney+’s Andor (405 million minutes/six available episodes), Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (52 available episodes), Netlfix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (365 million minutes/three episodes) and Netlfix’s Cobra Kai (342 million minutes/50 episodes).

Meanwhile on Nielsen’s separate ranking of all streaming fare…. House of the Dragon (which streams on HBO Max) stayed put at No. 4 with 960 million minutes viewed across nine available episodes, trailing The Watcher, Rings of Power and Dahmer.

And over on Nielsen’s ranking of streaming movies, Halloween Ends (which had a simultaneous theatrical release) amassed 717 million minutes viewed on Peacock, besting Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive, Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 and others. The slasher franchise finale’s running time was 111 minutes, so… do the math!

