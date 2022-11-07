Netflix Renews Ryan Murphy's Watcher for Season 2, Monster for Seasons 2, 3

Ryan Murphy has indeed created a Monster at Netflix. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Following the breakout success of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the streamer has ordered two additional installments of the serial killer-tinged anthology series. Netflix is not revealing which real-life villains will anchor Seasons 2 and 3, beyond saying that they will be “monstrous figures who have impacted society.”

Additionally, Netflix has also renewed Murphy’s creepy suburban thriller The Watcher for Season 2. It remains unclear if the show’s sophomore run will be a continuation of the Season 1 story or, like, Monster, feature an entirely new ensemble/storyline.

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher,” Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV at Netflix, said in a statement accompanying Monday’s renewal announcements. “The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which launched on Sept. 21, quickly emerged as Murphy’s biggest (and arguably most controversial) Netflix hit. According to the streamer’s numbers crunchers, the inaugural 10-episode season has garnered over 934 million “view hours” (as of Nov. 1). It currently ranks as Netflix’s second most popular English TV season ever, after Stranger Things Season 4.