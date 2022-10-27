Dahmer Again Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart With an Even Bigger Week 2 — Rings of Power Leapfrogs Dragon

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for a second straight week, and with an 18 percent larger tally than its chart debut. Netflix's 25 Best Original Series, Ranked!

Netflix’s Dahmer for the week of Sept. 26 amassed nearly 4.4 billion minutes viewed across its 10 episodes — aka the seventh-best weekly performance ever in the Nielsen streaming chart’s history.

Prime Video’s The Rings of Power moved up to No. 2 on the streaming originals chart with 966 million minutes viewed across six available episodes, followed by Netflix’s Coba Kai (653 million minutes/50 episodes), Netflix’s The Great British Bake Off (559 million minutes/78 episodes) and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (rising three spots with 544 million minutes/50 available episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Sept. 26 were Disney+’s Andor (485 million minutes/four available episodes), Netflix’s El Rey Vicente Fernandez (469 million minutes/36 episodes), Netflix’s The Crown (432 million minutes/40 episodes), Disney+’s She-Hulk (396 million minutes/seven available episodes) and Netflix’s The Empress (377 million minutes/six episodes).

Meanwhile on Nielsen’s separate ranking of all streaming fare…. House of the Dragon (which streams on HBO Max) slipped a spot this week to No. 4, falling behind fantasy rival The Rings of Power, with 907 million minutes viewed across seven available episodes. But as always, factoring in HotD‘s linear minutes viewed on HBO proper surely would close if not eliminate that gap.

