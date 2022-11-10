Mandy Moore to Star in Twin Flames Series Adaptation at Hulu in Her First Post-This Is Us TV Role

Mandy Moore is reuniting with two This Is Us executive producers for her next potential series, but The Pearsons 2.0 it ain’t.

Moore and This Is Us‘ Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, along with New Girl‘s Rebecca Addelman, are developing a Hulu series based on Wondery’s Twin Flames podcast, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Artist Formerly Known as Rebecca Pearson will star in the project, which tells the true story of two women who become heavily wrapped up in the online teachings of a couple who espouse the idea that everyone has a soulmate — or a “twin flame” — and that absolutely nothing should get in the way of twin flames uniting. Addelman will write and executive-produce.

20th Television will produce the potential series, as well as one based on the New York article “My Mom Has No Friends,” which Moore also is involved in developing.

“Mandy is one of those rare and exceptionally talented artists who’s as brilliant on the screen as she is off, with a keen eye and natural instinct for uncovering fascinating material,” said Karey Burke, president, 20th Television, told Deadline. “Working with Mandy over the course of her award-winning six years on This Is Us, cemented our desire to extend our relationship with her, and we are incredibly excited to develop projects together in the years to come.”

Moore played the Pearson family’s matriarch for all six seasons of This Is Us, which ended its run in May. Her notable other TV credits include Scrubs, Red Band Society and Grey’s Anatomy.

Are you ready to see Moore back on your TV screen? Hit the comments with your thoughts!