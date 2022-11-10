Grey's Preview: Watch Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Check Out of Grey Sloan

She’s outta there. When Grey’s Anatomy returns in 2023, its Season 19B premiere will mark the exit of Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey from both Seattle and the hospital that’s partly named after her late half sister.

In a promo for the script-flipping episode, which ABC won’t be rolling out until Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c, Meredith strolls the halls of Grey Sloan excited about her “big last day” and, presumably, the new life that awaits her and her family in Boston. “It’s been a lot,” she says in what may be the understatement of the millennium. “A fire… moving.” And that stuff is just recent!

As regular viewers know, Meredith discovered earlier this season that oldest daughter Zola’s anxiety attacks are rooted in the fact that she’s gifted. Searching for a new school and a new environment to better stimulate the youngster’s mind, Mom settled on Boston, where Zola had taken a shine to Brookline STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Academy, and former colleague Jackson had offered Mer a job trying to cure Alzheimer’s at the Catherine Fox Foundation.

As reported back in August, Pompeo — one of just three remaining original Grey’s Anatomy cast members — returned for Season 19 in only a limited capacity. The actress, who is staying on as an executive producer on the long-running drama, will continue to provide voiceover narration for the rest of this season’s episodes and could always return now and then, as other Grey’s alumni have.

To watch the promo, press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments with your reactions to Pompeo’s/Meredith’s farewell.