Chrissy Metz to Star in James Patterson Detective Drama Help Me Rhonda in Her First Post-This Is Us TV Role

The future of Chrissy Metz‘s TV career is no longer a mystery.

The actress, who wrapped her six-season run as This Is Us‘ Kate Pearson in May, will next star in Help Me Rhonda, a small-screen adaptation of James Patterson’s 2 Sisters Detective Agency novel, Deadline reports. The show has been given a script plus penalty commitment by NBCUniversal.

Metz will play “brash public defender” Rhonda Bird, who reluctantly reopens her late father’s private detective agency alongside her estranged teenage sister Barbara Ann “Baby” Bird. “While helping their father’s former clients, they uncover the truth about who their father really was,” the official description teases.

Off screen, Metz will also executive-produce the Universal Television project alongside writers Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, James Patterson Entertainment, PatMa Productions, Tree Line Film and Luber Roklin.

In addition to This Is Us, for which she took home two Screen Actors Guild Awards, Metz’s TV resume also includes roles on Entourage, My Name Is Earl, American Horror Story: Freak Show, The Last O.G. and Superstore.

Coincidentally, it was reported earlier today that Metz’s TV mom Mandy Moore has also eyed her first post-This Is Us role.

