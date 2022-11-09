Thanksgiving Is Coming: What Are You Grateful for This TV Season?

Loosen the belt a few notches and make room in the fridge for leftovers: Thanksgiving is almost upon us.

Every November at TVLine, we ask you to send us the year’s TV-related goodies for which you’re most grateful. And though 2022 brought its share of unexpected heartbreak to the small screen, from shocking cast exits to The CW’s uncertain future, we still want to know about the TV events that made you smile during the past 11 months.

Here’s how to submit: With the subject line “Thankful,” send an email to feedback@tvline.com (or use our Contact Us page) to share your 2022 gratitude. Loved a certain actor’s performance this year? Celebrated a renewal you weren’t sure would happen? Cheered the sailing of a particular ‘ship? Whatever brought you some joy this year, we want to know about it.

Be sure to get your submissions in by Friday, Nov. 18, at which point we’ll round up some of our favorites in a Thanksgiving gallery later this month.

We’ve turned off comments on this post, so once again: Email us at feedback@tvline.com, or use our Contact Us page, to tell us the TV developments for which you’re thankful this year. We look forward to reading your submissions!