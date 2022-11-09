Road to Stargirl Cancellation Was a 'Roller Coaster,' Says Brec Bassinger

Waiting to get the very final word on DC’s Stargirl‘s ultimately sad, sad fate was an “emotional roller coaster,” says series lead Brec Bassinger. Our 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

The news that the superhero team-up series’ current season would be its last came on Oct. 31, less than a week after it was announced that The CW’s Nancy Drew will be entering its final season in 2023 (as will The Flash and Riverdale).

Earlier this month, the Nexstar group took control of The CW, resulting in the exit of longtime CEO Mark Pedowitz and many other changes as the network steers toward targeting an older audience.

“The news about Stargirl had kind of been on and off,” Bassinger shares in the next episode of the Wayne Ayers Podcast (going out Wednesday, Nov. 16).

“I actually found out in May that Stargirl might not be picked up for a fourth season,” nearly two months after filming on Season 3 wrapped, the actress adds. “I was actually flying to an event for Stargirl when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn’t for sure.”

Bassinger goes on to say that the months that followed brought hints of possible renewal by The CW or the series being shopped to be “saved” by an unnamed streaming outlet.

“The next few months… became this emotional roller coaster of, ‘Yeah, I think it’s going to get picked up’ or, ‘Oh, no, we’re pitching to a different streaming service…,'” Bassinger says. “It just became this emotional roller coaster.” (TVLine has reached out to Warner Bros. TV for comment on Stargirl being unsuccessfully pitched to streaming services.)

For what it’s worth, Stargirl executive producer Geoff Johns — who based the character of Courtney Whitmore on his late sister, who died in 1996 in the TWA Flight 800 explosion — said in a statement, “With all the brewing changes at [The CW], we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure.”

The 10th episode of Stargirl‘s 13-episode farewell run airs tonight at 8/7c; read what the Titans showrunner said about the teased crossover.

The 10th episode of Stargirl's 13-episode farewell run airs tonight at 8/7c; read what the Titans showrunner said about the teased crossover.