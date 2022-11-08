The Imperfects Cancelled at Netflix

The inevitable Election Night news dump is officially in full swing.

Netflix has cancelled The Imperfects after one season, TVLine has confirmed. This is the second series to be axed by Netflix on Tuesday, following the cancellation of Partner Track. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The Imperfects focused on three twenty-somethings — one of whom was played by Designated Survivor‘s Italia Ricci — who undergo an experiment gene therapy that turns them into monsters. In the aftermath, the trio must “band together to hunt down the scientist responsible and force him to make them human again,” per to the official logline.

The cast also included Rhianna Jagpal (To All The Boys 3) as Abbi Singh; Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Juan Ruiz; Morgan Taylor Campbell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Tilda Weber; Rhys Nicholson (the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under) as Dr. Alex Sarkov; Kyra Zagorsky (The 100, Helix) as Isabel Finch; and Celina Martin (The Other Kingdom) as Hannah Moore.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Imperfects‘ demise.