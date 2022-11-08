Partner Track Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix is getting off the Partner Track: The streamer has cancelled the Arden Cho-starring legal drama after one season, TVLine has confirmed. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The series, which debuted Aug. 26, followed Ingrid Yun (played by Teen Wolf vet Cho), “a 1st generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family, [who] experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious (but old school) law firm, Parsons Valentine,” per the official synopsis. “With the support of her friends, she battles through workplace challenges to break through the glass ceiling on her path to become partner. But will her drive and ambition leave room for love?”

The cast also included Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Rauch and Roby Attal.

