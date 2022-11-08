Ratings: Quantum Leap Rises With Fall Finale, The Cleaning Lady Eyes Highs

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 scored the nightly demo win, while NBC’s The Voice delivered Monday’s biggest audience (with CBS’ NCIS in rerun mode). Our 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

FOX | 9-1-1 (with 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, read post mortem) was steady week-to-week, while The Cleaning Lady (2.54 mil/0.4, read post mortem) hit and tied season highs,

NBC | The Voice (5.6 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady week-to-week in the demo yet lost some eyeballs, while Quantum Leap (2.57 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read recap) hit multi-week highs with its fall finale. (Season 1 resumes Jan. 2, 2023.)

THE CW | All American (444K/0.1) and Homecoming (360K/0.1) each dropped a few eyeballs.

ABC | Leading out of a steady Bachelor in Paradise (2.4 mil/0.5), a CMAs walk-up special drew just 1.4 mil/0.2.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, as parents before calling.