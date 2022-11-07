Ratings: 60 Minutes and Special FBI Lead Sunday's Non-NFL Fare

In the latest TV ratings, NBC Sunday Night Football‘s broadcast of the Chiefs/Titans game averaged 14.8 million total viewers and a 3.9 demo rating, down about 8 percent from the early numbers for last week’s Packers/Bills match-up. The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

Elsewhere:

CBS | 60 Minutes (10.5 million viewers/1.5 rating) led all non-NFL fare in both measures, followed by a special Sunday airing of FBI (which drew a typical 6.6 mil/0.6; read recap). East New York (4.7 mil/0.35) and NCIS: Los Angeles (3.5 mil/0.35, read a funny Q&A) both dipped.

ABC | AFV (4.3 mil/0.4) and The Rookie (2.9 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, while Celebrity Jeopardy! (3.5 mil/0.4) and Celeb Wheel (3.2 mil/0.4) both ticked up.

THE CW | Family Law (311K/0.1) added eyeballs, Coroner (296K/0.0) lost some.

FOX | Airing on a special night, The Masked Singer drew 2.6 mil/0.5 (its second-lowest numbers of the season), followed by LEGO Mast-arrrrrr!-rs‘ 1.1 mil/0.3 (hitting/tying season lows).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.