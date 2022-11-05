Whose Line to End After 12th Season on The CW, Says Colin Mochrie

Season 12 of the improv comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway? will be its last, according to a tweet from Colin Mochrie, one of its lead performers.

“Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line,” he wrote. “In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years.”

Season 11 of the revival is currently airing on The CW Friday nights at 9/8c. Its final run will mark its 12th season on The CW, but 20th overall, including six seasons on ABC and two on ABC Family.

TVLine has reached out to The CW for comment.

Whose Line’s current roster includes Mochrie, Wayne Brady and Ryan Stiles. Aisha Tyler has served as host since 2013.

The young-skewing CW network faces an uncertain fate: Local-TV giant Nexstar Media Group recently acquired a 75 percent ownership stake, with plans to target older viewers and add low-cost, unscripted programming. Longtime network head Mark Pedowitz departed The CW shortly after the acquisition was finalized.

Since then, Supernatural and Walker prequels have not received backorders (though Season 2 renewals are still a possibility), due to a decision made by the network’s new Nexstar-appointed president Dennis Miller. In addition, two of The CW’s other scripted originals were recently cancelled. DC’s Stargirl will end with Season 3, and Nancy Drew will close its story with Season 4. Fellow veterans The Flash (entering Season 9) and Riverdale (entering Season 7) are also set to end next year.

