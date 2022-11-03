Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Teases a 'Dynamic' and Very 'Different' Season 5

The winds of change are headed for Yellowstone. Ahead of the Paramount Network hit’s two-hour Season 5 premiere (on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 8/7c), Cole Hauser tells TVLine that “it’s a different year than any other. I think [co-creator] Taylor Sheridan’s written a wonderful kind of dynamic, thoughtful, dramatic season within the ranch and the politics of Montana.

“I think the audience, hopefully, will love it the same way they have past years,” he adds, reiterating, “It’s different.”

Yellowstone Questions Season 5 Must Answer

For starters, as you’ve surely seen in the trailer for the supersized season (watch it here), the Dutton family’s patriarch is now governor, a twist that has as big an impact on newly minted son-in-law Rip as it does on John himself. “He’s not around as much as he has been in the past, so Rip is sort of thrust in with the responsibility of taking care of the ranch,” Hauser says. He’s tasked with looking after “not only the bunkhouse but also being the foreman of the ranch.”

Thankfully, the tough guy will still have in his corner his one true love, Beth; that ain’t changing. Though she becomes her daddy’s chief-of-staff, “we’re not separated” by her new job, Hauser says in character. “We’re still under the same roof. She comes and goes, same as I do. [So] I’m there for her, she’s there for me.”

The couple is also there for surrogate son Carter. But if you’re imagining that Rip has softened toward the boy, you might want to adjust your expectations; that ain’t changing, either. “Rip is built from tough love — that’s the way he was raised by John,” Hauser points out, “and he’s going to continue to do that with Carter.”

That said, there will be room for at least a little tenderness among the tough. “There are some nice moments between the two of them when it comes to teaching Carter,” Hauser admits, “and giving him insight into not only what it’s like to be a man but also be part of the ranch and the pecking order and so on.”

Drop your Season 5 Yellowstone wish list in the comments below. What are you hoping against hope will happen?