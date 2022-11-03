This Is Us' Justin Hartley Gets Wrapped Up in a Mystery, Maybe Finds Holiday Love? Watch a Trailer for Netflix's Christmas Movie The Noel Diary

Santa is slipping some familial angst and a decades-old mystery into Justin Hartley‘s stocking this season.

The This Is Us alum stars in The Noel Diary, a new Christmas movie at Netflix. As you can see in the trailer above, Hartley’s Jake Turner is a very successful author who gets an unfortunate call around the holidays: His estranged mother has passed away, and he needs to come home to deal with her estate.

Once there, he finds a diary that may unearth truths both from his past and that of Rachel (played by Station 19‘s Barrett Doss), a woman who is looking for information on her own mother. Per the movie’s official logline: “Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.”

The film is written by Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride), Rebecca Connor and David Golden, based on Golden’s 2017 novel of the same name. Shyer also directs. Hartley executive-produces along with Andrew Gernhard (Sugar Plum Twist) and Norman Stephens (The Mistletoe Promise).

The Noel Diary begins streaming on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 24 (aka Thanksgiving).

In other Hartley news: He recently began production on The Never Game a CBS pilot based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel. The potential series follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Hartley will star in and executive-produce that project, as well.

Press PLAY on the trailer above to get a peek at The Noel Diary, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch?