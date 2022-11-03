Freeform Sets grown-ish Return, Watchful Eye Premiere for Early 2023

Freeform will kick off the new year with grown-ish‘s return to campus: The second half of Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10:30/9:30c, the network announced on Thursday.

The comedy has gone through a cast overhaul this season, following the departures of Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), Jordan Buhat (Vivek) at the end of Season 4. To fill the void, the series welcomed Zoey’s black-ish brother Junior Johnson (new series regular Marcus Scribner), who “after following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps… finishes his first year at Cal U, transitioning from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus,” per the official description.

Additionally, Freeform has announced that the new drama The Watchful Eye — which counts Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) and Amy Acker (Person of Interest, Angel) among its cast — will premiere with two episodes on Monday, Jan. 30 at 9 pm, before moving to its regular 10 pm timeslot.

Mariel Molino (Promised Land) stars as Elena Santos, “a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan,” per the official synopsis. “She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.”

The ensemble also includes Warren Christie (Batwoman, Chicago Fire), Jon Ecker (Chicago Fire, Queen of the South), Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Lex Lumpkin (the All That revival) and Henry Joseph Samiri (The Bold and the Beautiful).

The Watchful Eye hails from Ryan Seacrest Productions, creator/consultant Julie Durk (Grace and Frankie) and showrunner Emily Fox (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Hindsight).

Watch a very short teaser below: