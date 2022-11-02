Firefly Lane Trailer: Kate and Tully Are Friends Until the End in Final Season

Kate and Tully’s personal lives are a bit of a mess in the new trailer for Firefly Lane‘s final season — but at least they’ve got each other, and as many pints of ice cream as Tully can comfortably carry.

In the preview embedded above, Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl’s BFFs navigate everything from new professional endeavors (Tully’s making a documentary!) to complicated romances (Kate and Johnny aren’t really over, right?). And it seems their long friendship with one another might hit a few snags, too, if the 1:40-ish mark of the trailer is any indication.

Netflix announced in October that Firefly Lane would conclude with Season 2. The 16 new episodes will be released in two parts, with nine arriving on Friday, Dec. 2, and the final seven dropping in 2023.

Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane charts Tully and Kate’s friendship over a 30-year period. The ensemble also includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis and Yael Yurman, while India de Beaufort (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Greg Germann (Grey’s Anatomy), Jolene Purdy (Orange Is the New Black) and Ignacio Serricchio (Lost in Space) are among the Season 2 additions.

Watch Firefly Lane‘s full trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!