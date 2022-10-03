Firefly Lane to End With Super-Sized Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix is shutting down Firefly Lane.

The streamer announced Monday that the upcoming second season of the Katherine Heigl-Sarah Chalke dramedy will be the series’ last.

Also per Netflix, Season 2 will consist of a super-sized 16 episodes and be split into two parts. The first nine episodes will be released on Dec. 2 and the final seven episodes will drop in 2023.

Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane charts the friendship of mismatched BFFs Tully (played by former Grey’s Anatomy doc Heigl) and Kate (onetime Scrubs doc Chalke) over a 30-year period. The ensemble also includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis and Yael Yurman.

New to the Season 2 cast are India de Beaufort (as Charlotte), Greg Germann (as Benedict), Jolene Purdy (as Justine) and Ignacio Serricchio (as Danny).

Season 1 premiered in February 2021 to mostly mixed reviews.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Firefly Lane’s end-date news.