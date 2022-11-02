Christina Applegate Says Finishing Dead to Me While Battling MS Was the Hardest Thing She's Ever Done

Production on Dead to Me‘s third and final season — which drops Nov. 17 on Netflix (watch trailer above) — shut down for five months in the wake of Christina Applegate‘s multiple sclerosis diagnosis in the summer of 2021.

“There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,'” Applegate recalled to the NY Times. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time.

“Although it’s not like I came on the other side of it, like, ‘Woohoo, I’m totally fine,'” she added. “Acceptance? No. I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed.”

Returning to complete the dark comedy’s final 10 episodes was, for Applegate, never in question. But the actress told the paper that finishing the season was the hardest thing she has ever done. (Per the Times, a wheelchair took Applegate to set and, during some scenes, a sound technician “would be on the floor, out of the camera’s range, holding up her legs.”)

“I had an obligation to [series creator] Liz [Feldman] and to [co-star] Linda [Cardellini], to our story,” Applegate explained. “The powers that be were like, ‘Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together.’ I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms.'”