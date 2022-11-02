Chicago Med: [Spoiler] Leaves the Hospital to Follow Their Calling

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Chicago Med. Proceed at your own risk!

The doctor exodus at Chicago Med continues: Asjha Cooper, who plays resident Vanessa Taylor, exited the NBC drama in Wednesday’s episode, TVLine has confirmed.

Vanessa announced to her biological mother, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, that she was leaving to take a job in the Philippines. The decision was preceded by a lot of tension between Vanessa and Maggie, who was disappointed that Vanessa had illegally obtained meds for her patient.

“I was resourceful. I was a good doctor. And that’s the kind of person that I want to be,” Vanessa told Maggie. “This opportunity will allow me to be the kind of doctor that I want to be, doing the work that I love. This is my calling.”

Cooper has recurred on the NBC drama for nearly two seasons, first making her debut in the middle of Season 6 as a medical student who was also the daughter that Maggie had given up for adoption. Vanessa eventually learned of Maggie’s true identity and joined the Emergency Department staff as a resident.

Vanessa’s departure from the hospital isn’t the only one to hit the show this season: Guy Lockard, who played ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the show in the Season 8 premiere. Longtime series regular Brian Tee (aka Dr. Ethan Choi) is also poised to leave the series in the upcoming Dec. 7 episode, titled “Could Be the Start of Something New.”

#OneChicago fans, what did you think of Vanessa’s decision to take a job abroad?