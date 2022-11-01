Becoming Elizabeth Cancelled at Starz

Becoming Elizabeth‘s reign at Starz has ended: The royal drama has been cancelled after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series centered on the teenage years of Queen Elizabeth I, with Alicia von Rittberg (Genius: Einstein) starring as the future monarch. After the death of Henry VIII, Elizabeth and her siblings are caught up in a frantic power grab, with her nine-year-old brother Edward ascending to the throne. “Elizabeth struggles to control her own destiny and take real power as the men around her attempt to claim her sovereignty,” per the official description.

British playwright Anya Reiss created the series and served as an executive producer. The supporting cast included Romola Garai (The Hour) as Mary Tudor, Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey) as Thomas Seymour and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Lady Jane Grey.

Becoming Elizabeth debuted on Starz in June with an eight-episode freshman season. The Aug. 7 season finale will now serve as a series finale. Starz did, however, renew its upcoming adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons for a second season ahead of its premiere later this month.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Were you hoping to see more of Becoming Elizabeth? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts on the cancellation.