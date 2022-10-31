Severance Season 2 Adds Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever and More to Cast

Severance is adding an impressive array of corporate drones to its Season 2 roster.

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) and John Noble (Fringe) are among eight new cast members joining the Apple TV+ series in its sophomore run, TVLine has learned.

The new hires also include Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), Bob Balaban (The Chair), Robby Benson (the voice of Beast in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, American Dreams), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Missing, NOS4A2) and relative newcomer Stefano Carranante.

In addition, Apple TV+ announced that production is officially underway on Season 2. (See photo below, then keep reading.)

The new cast members will join returning series stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Dichen Lachman, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Christopher Walken and Michael Chernus. Severance: 9 Burning Questions We Still Have After the Season 1 Finale

The series follows Scott and his team at Lumon Industries, whose employees undergo a procedure that divides their memories between their work and personal lives. But, as Season 1 showed us, the division isn’t always so neat. (Read a finale recap and check out our post-finale chat with Lower here.) The show hails from creator/writer Dan Erickson and director/executive producer Ben Stiller; Erickson and Scott also are among the show’s EPs, and Arquette will serve as a producer in Season 2.

How are you feeling about Severance‘s Season 2 newbies? Sound off in the comments!